Not shy: A tabby cat named Sue

SAKURA NISHITAKI

When this big-eyed, bright-eyed beauty first came to ARK with her two siblings, she was a tiny kitten, wide-eyed more out of fear than curiosity. Sue was the most timid of the three, and she made sure — by hissing and making a lot of noise — that scary strangers and staff kept their distance.

Nearly a year later, Sue has blossomed from something of a wallflower into a charming, friendly young debutante. In fact, she’s a little too forward for those who feel a lady shouldn’t go around rubbing up against hands and legs. And she shouldn’t purr her affections to anyone who’ll fawn over her and tell her how beautiful she is.

But what they obviously don’t understand is that Sue is not only beautiful, she’s very smart too.

If you are interested in adopting Sue, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

SAKURA NISHITAKI

