Return journey

Child (upon being asked by her parents to put her shoes on so they can disembark the train): I’m sleepy. Can I sleep until the end of the line?

Father: You want to sleep until Otsuki Station (in Yamanashi Prefecture)?

Child: Don’t worry, the train will come back.

— Chuo Line approaching Tachikawa, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

