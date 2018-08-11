Return journey

Child (upon being asked by her parents to put her shoes on so they can disembark the train): I’m sleepy. Can I sleep until the end of the line?

Father: You want to sleep until Otsuki Station (in Yamanashi Prefecture)?

Child: Don’t worry, the train will come back.

— Chuo Line approaching Tachikawa, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.