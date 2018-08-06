Always overlooked: a ‘lovable mutt’ named Carol

The expression “lovable mutt” was coined for dogs like Carol. He’s that friendly boy-next-door kind of a fellow with familiar good looks, but he also has an exotic lineage that includes chow chow, spitz, Akita, Shiba and husky. Carol was born in about 2006 and, after being given up by his previous owners due to their financial situation, has been at ARK since 2013. That’s an awful long time to have no family to call your own, to live in a place where faces change constantly, where time spent with a friend is precious because it’s fleeting, and hope lies ever just outside on the doorstep. Carol gets so excited when he sees someone coming. He craves a pat or the possibility of a walk. He’s a well-mannered dog that weighs about 16 kg and doesn’t tug on the leash. He’s cute, he’s friendly, he loves attention and, of course, affection. Won’t you please give him a home?

If you are interested in adopting Carol, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net