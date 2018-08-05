|

Star material: a cat named Mikio

Mikio was but a kitten when he came to ARK last September, but he’s grown into a gorgeous, “uber-friendly” cat who’s about to turn 1 year old. The dashing Mikio was a bit of an unknown at first, hiding behind a mask that kept everyone guessing, and a bit cool around other cats. But now he’s a big boy weighing in at close to 5 kg and, in his mind, there’s no competition anymore. He has reached celebrity level with his charming personality, and Mikio loves the attention. He’ll rush to your side, flop over and show you his to-die-for fluffy, curvy belly. And, really, what more could one ask for from a star?

If you are interested in adopting Mikio, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

Stone age: In a photo from 1933, hundreds of people on Kitagi Island drag a stone torii gate to a ship that will deliver it to Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo.
One man's labor-of-love museum captures Seto Inland Sea island's storied stone history
When I alighted on Kitagi, an island of just 700 people in the Seto Inland Sea, it was raining and the day was as gray as the granite the island is famous for. I had been invited to visit the st...
Tickle me pink: a dog named Beaujolais
Beaujolais was first featured here more than a year and a half ago and, unfortunately, he is still in need of a home. A happy, friendly, peace-loving dog, Beaujolais was originally cared for by ...
One step beyond: Eric Jordan (right) and students from New York's Frederick Douglass Academy VII High School take part in a discussion at Ginza Hub in Tokyo. The trip around Japan was partly financed by a crowdfunding campaign.
With Japan trip, New York teacher proves to inner-city students that sky's the limit
Every year I get invited to meet with and/or offer support to organizations that bring groups of students here from all over the world. The Tomodachi U.S.-Japan Youth Exchange Program and Africa...

SAKURA NISHITAKI

, ,