Star material: a cat named Mikio

Mikio was but a kitten when he came to ARK last September, but he’s grown into a gorgeous, “uber-friendly” cat who’s about to turn 1 year old. The dashing Mikio was a bit of an unknown at first, hiding behind a mask that kept everyone guessing, and a bit cool around other cats. But now he’s a big boy weighing in at close to 5 kg and, in his mind, there’s no competition anymore. He has reached celebrity level with his charming personality, and Mikio loves the attention. He’ll rush to your side, flop over and show you his to-die-for fluffy, curvy belly. And, really, what more could one ask for from a star?

If you are interested in adopting Mikio, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net