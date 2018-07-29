Tickle me pink: a dog named Beaujolais

Beaujolais was first featured here more than a year and a half ago and, unfortunately, he is still in need of a home. A happy, friendly, peace-loving dog, Beaujolais was originally cared for by a homeless man who had to make the heartbreaking and very difficult decision of getting off the streets and giving up his dog. Beaujolais was fortunate to come to ARK, however, and his time at the shelter has given him added trust in people. He has mellowed considerably and has even successfully undergone muzzle training for those anxiety-fraught vet visits. Not a nouveau variety, the lop-eared Beaujolais is 9 years old, about the size of a border collie, and loves to be tickled. A tickle under the chin will put Beaujolais over the moon, nearly loopy with joy.

If you are interested in adopting Beaujolais, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net