Tickle me pink: a dog named Beaujolais
SAKURA NISHITAKI

|

Tickle me pink: a dog named Beaujolais

Beaujolais was first featured here more than a year and a half ago and, unfortunately, he is still in need of a home. A happy, friendly, peace-loving dog, Beaujolais was originally cared for by a homeless man who had to make the heartbreaking and very difficult decision of getting off the streets and giving up his dog. Beaujolais was fortunate to come to ARK, however, and his time at the shelter has given him added trust in people. He has mellowed considerably and has even successfully undergone muzzle training for those anxiety-fraught vet visits. Not a nouveau variety, the lop-eared Beaujolais is 9 years old, about the size of a border collie, and loves to be tickled. A tickle under the chin will put Beaujolais over the moon, nearly loopy with joy.

If you are interested in adopting Beaujolais, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

LATEST OUR LIVES STORIES

Stone age: In a photo from 1933, hundreds of people on Kitagi Island drag a stone torii gate to a ship that will deliver it to Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo.
One man's labor-of-love museum captures Seto Inland Sea island's storied stone history
When I alighted on Kitagi, an island of just 700 people in the Seto Inland Sea, it was raining and the day was as gray as the granite the island is famous for. I had been invited to visi...
One step beyond: Eric Jordan (right) and students from New York's Frederick Douglass Academy VII High School take part in a discussion at Ginza Hub in Tokyo. The trip around Japan was partly financed by a crowdfunding campaign.
With Japan trip, New York teacher proves to inner-city students that sky's the limit
Every year I get invited to meet with and/or offer support to organizations that bring groups of students here from all over the world. The Tomodachi U.S.-Japan Youth Exchange Program and Africa...
Lending an ear: Medical educator and associate professor Sabina Mahmood mentors International Baccalaureate graduates entering Okayama University and the college's foreign student body.
'Miracle' lands Japan-based Bangladeshi doctor with a teaching career once dreamed of but denied
Growing up as a girl in a traditional Muslim family in Bangladesh, Sabina Mahmood learned early on how to balance traditional expectations with modern aspirations. Now an associate professor and me...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

SAKURA NISHITAKI

, ,