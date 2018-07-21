|

Email issues

Middle-aged woman #1: I sent the client a PDF of our proposal but they had trouble receiving it.

Middle-aged woman #2: Why don’t you just send them the proposal in (the body text of) an email?

Middle-aged woman #1: That’s possible?

Middle-aged woman #2: Yes, that’s definitely possible.

— Yamanote Line, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

