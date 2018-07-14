|

Seaside manners

Young man #1: Did you do anything over the weekend?

Young man #2: It was really hot, so I went to Zushi (Beach).

Young man #1: Was the water cold?

Young man #2: I don’t know, I didn’t go swimming. I just drank beer and ate a bowl of ramen.

— Yokohama Station, Kanagawa Prefecture, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.

LATEST VOICES STORIES

Views from Tokyo: Do you remember the first time you watched 'Akira'?
Kentaro Abe Part-time worker, 24 (Japanese) I've actually never seen the film! But I read the manga about three years ago. I found it in my friend's house. I felt compelled to re...
Image Not Available
Rain, rain, go away ...
Middle-aged American man: The rainy season's over, but it's still raining? — Shibuya Station, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday
Until real change is achieved, LGBTQ people in Japan have no reason to be grateful
On July 9, the city of Osaka will become the eighth municipality in Japan to issue documents recognizing same-sex partnerships. On the one hand, it's tempting to interpret this action as a step ...

, , ,