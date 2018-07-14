Seaside manners

Young man #1: Did you do anything over the weekend?

Young man #2: It was really hot, so I went to Zushi (Beach).

Young man #1: Was the water cold?

Young man #2: I don’t know, I didn’t go swimming. I just drank beer and ate a bowl of ramen.

— Yokohama Station, Kanagawa Prefecture, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.