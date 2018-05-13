|

Look this way: a dog named Gobo

Six-year-old Gobo was born a stray on the grounds of a temple and came to ARK when he was 2. No longer a puppy at the time of rescue, he hadn’t been socialized around people, and even now, he retains a healthy wariness that would have been crucial for survival. Gobo’s gorgeous coloring will draw your attention immediately and his intelligent, alert gaze will search your soul for clues to what you’re made of. Gobo needs to know you won’t do anything scary to him. He needs to know he can trust you, But, if you come carrying treats, he’ll then want your undivided attention! Gobo looks like a wolf, but he’s a lamb at heart.

If you are interested in adopting Gobo, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

