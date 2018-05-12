When your friend always has to have the final say

Getting one up on a friend

Child #1: I saw a bee!

Child #2: I saw a bee too!

Child #3: I saw tons of bees!

Child #1: I also saw a crocodile!

Child #2: I saw a crocodile too!

Child #3: I saw tons of crocodiles!

— Yoyogi Park, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo.

Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

