The dreaded single escalator

American man: You’ve gotta love those elderly folk who push past you in a hurry while getting off the train so that they’re first to the single escalator that’s operating only to stand still once they’re there, blocking everyone else behind them.

— Roppongi Station, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.

