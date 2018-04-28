Following the herd

Middle-aged man: Why are stations like Futako-Tamagawa so busy on weekends?

Middle-aged woman: Well … probably for the same reason we’re in Futako-Tamagawa — it’s the weekend.

— Futako-Tamagawa, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.