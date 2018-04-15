|

The real thing: A Hokkaido mix named Verity

The Hokkaido is one of the lesser-known Japanese breeds. It’s a working breed known for its bravery and fidelity to its owner and is used in hunting wild boar and bear.

Though her bravery against wild animals has not been tested, Verity, a Hokkaido mix about 5 years old, grew up with very little human contact. She was rescued with other dogs from dire neglect at a temple. Initially very shy around people, Verity, who weighs about 15 kg, is still cautious. But once she gets to know someone, she’ll twirl her tail like a propeller out of sheer joy and, according to one ARK staff member, “really looks to be smiling.”

She also loves other dogs and has a shelter roommate who is her best buddy, but it’s having that special someone to love that will complete her. If you’re looking for a true friend, look no further. Verity is truly the one!

If you are interested in adopting Verity, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

LATEST OUR LIVES STORIES

Star light, star bright: a tabby cat named Asari
Asari was found as a tiny kitten abandoned in a cardboard box. That was in June 2016, when she first came to ARK. Besides being gorgeous, Asari is classic cat — aloof when she prefers to be alone, ...
Great haven: Great Pyrenees Coco finds a new home in Tokyo
Cosette, a Great Pyrenees, was first featured here in June 2016. Found abandoned and starving with other dogs in a Tokyo apartment, she was one of the lucky ones for whom rescue came in time. Si...
Out on the wily, windy moors: Emily Bronte’s “Wuthering Heights” was first published in three volumes under the pseudonym “Ellis Bell.”
What's behind Japan's enduring love of Emily Bronte's 'Wuthering Heights'?
Emily Bronte's novel "Wuthering Heights," set in the moors of Yorkshire, northern England, in the late 18th century, has long been staple reading in Japan. The story of Catherine Earnshaw and he...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

YUKI MINOTA

, ,