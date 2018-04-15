The real thing: A Hokkaido mix named Verity

The Hokkaido is one of the lesser-known Japanese breeds. It’s a working breed known for its bravery and fidelity to its owner and is used in hunting wild boar and bear.

Though her bravery against wild animals has not been tested, Verity, a Hokkaido mix about 5 years old, grew up with very little human contact. She was rescued with other dogs from dire neglect at a temple. Initially very shy around people, Verity, who weighs about 15 kg, is still cautious. But once she gets to know someone, she’ll twirl her tail like a propeller out of sheer joy and, according to one ARK staff member, “really looks to be smiling.”

She also loves other dogs and has a shelter roommate who is her best buddy, but it’s having that special someone to love that will complete her. If you’re looking for a true friend, look no further. Verity is truly the one!

If you are interested in adopting Verity, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net