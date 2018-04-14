|

School rules: Dress for success

Man #1: I saw a lot of men wearing black suits and ties in the neighborhood this morning and thought for a second someone really prominent must have passed away. And then I realized they were all going to ceremonies for their children at the start of the new school year.

Man #2: Which probably explains the black suits and ties.

— Jiyugaoka, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.

LATEST VOICES STORIES

Perhaps the greatest pleasure to be derived from shopping at secondhand book stores in Japan comes from never knowing what might turn up between their pages.
Pick up a secondhand book in Japan and unearth a mystery
Perhaps the greatest pleasure to be derived from shopping at secondhand book stores in Japan comes from never knowing what you will find. I refer not to the books themselves, mind you, but to wh...
Image Not Available
Is the coffee really worth the wait?
Barista: Is this your first time here? Customer: Yes, that's right. Barista: Well, let me start at the beginning ... — Koffee Mameya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. Overhea...
Readers' views on intercultural insensitivity, Japanese schooling, English gaps and an inspiratio...
Some readers' responses to recent stories on the Community pages: Intercultural insensitivity Re: "

,