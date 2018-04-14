School rules: Dress for success

Man #1: I saw a lot of men wearing black suits and ties in the neighborhood this morning and thought for a second someone really prominent must have passed away. And then I realized they were all going to ceremonies for their children at the start of the new school year.

Man #2: Which probably explains the black suits and ties.

— Jiyugaoka, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

