Star light, star bright: a tabby cat named Asari
SAKURA NISHITAKI

|

Star light, star bright: a tabby cat named Asari

Asari was found as a tiny kitten abandoned in a wcardboard box. That was in June 2016, when she first came to ARK. Besides being gorgeous, Asari is classic cat — aloof when she prefers to be alone, looking for loving when it’s company she craves. It’s then you’ll find her in your lap or rubbing around your legs asking to be picked up.

Though she looks big, Asari is only just over 4 kilograms. What makes her look bigger are her enormous, stunning golden eyes — old-time movie star eyes.

Other than for the first few weeks after birth, Asari has spent her entire life in a shelter pen. Appearing in the paper is her big chance, and hopes are high that such billing as she’s never gotten before will bring her what every shelter animal needs and surely wishes for — to have a real home, to be loved and to love, to be … a star. For Asari, it would be one of many firsts.

Lights! Action! “I wish I may, I wish I might, have this wish I wish tonight.”

If you are interested in adopting Asari, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

LATEST OUR LIVES STORIES

Great haven: Great Pyrenees Coco finds a new home in Tokyo
Cosette, a Great Pyrenees, was first featured here in June 2016. Found abandoned and starving with other dogs in a Tokyo apartment, she was one of the lucky ones for whom rescue came in time. Si...
Out on the wily, windy moors: Emily Bronte’s “Wuthering Heights” was first published in three volumes under the pseudonym “Ellis Bell.”
What's behind Japan's enduring love of Emily Bronte's 'Wuthering Heights'?
Emily Bronte's novel "Wuthering Heights," set in the moors of Yorkshire, northern England, in the late 18th century, has long been staple reading in Japan. The story of Catherine Earnshaw and he...
Nothing but a heartbreak: an Akita dog named Voyager
"If ever there's been a dog in desperate need of a family, it's Voyager" are the first words from one ARK staff member. A purebred Akita with papers to prove it, Voyager's journey started out fine ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

SAKURA NISHITAKI

, ,