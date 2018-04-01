Great haven: Great Pyrenees Coco finds a new home in Tokyo

Cosette, a Great Pyrenees, was first featured here in June 2016. Found abandoned and starving with other dogs in a Tokyo apartment, she was one of the lucky ones for whom rescue came in time.

Since the day of her rescue, life has continued to improve in leaps and bounds. Cosette, rechristened Coco, has found a new and loving home with Yutaka Hibi and his wife, Mayumi, of Tokyo. Pictured here with Coco (left) and their other dog Anzu, the Hibis had wanted to adopt after losing their two previous dogs a few years back.

Upon meeting Coco at an adoption event, Yutaka says, “We felt a profound sense that she was destined for us!” Coco is a very large dog and yet very shy and afraid of certain noises, and Yutaka says, “We have probably adjusted more to her than her to us.” Coco did give them a scare when she once ran off, but she “came home quietly surrounded by elementary school kids.”

Coco surely knows she has found her haven. “She went through some very hard times before coming to us,” says Yutaka, “and we want her to put that behind her, and with lots of love and happiness, spend our lives together. Thank you for coming into our lives!”

ARK has many more dogs and cats available for adoption. Email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net