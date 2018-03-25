Nothing but a heartbreak: an Akita dog named Voyager

“If ever there’s been a dog in desperate need of a family, it’s Voyager” are the first words from one ARK staff member. A purebred Akita with papers to prove it, Voyager’s journey started out fine but has become a one of loneliness and yearning. He looks happy enough here and is happy when he is with people. Then, the lovely nature of a well-bred Akita is in full bloom — sweet and lovable.

Voyager came to ARK with his mate and their son. They were a family that had been together for nine years. The latter two were soon adopted but Voyager was left alone, torn not only from the human family he had known, but from his canine one as well. At the Osaka shelter now, Voyager’s low, mournful howl can be heard at night. He’s desperate to be near to someone and it’s truly a heartbreaking sound.

Eleven years old and just over 30 kilograms, Voyager is healthy. At first glance his big, fluffy head and tiny eyes may look scary, but his expression, one soon realizes, is more comical than frightening. He wants to play games and lean all over you. “He’s like a big tiger cub” — a very lonely one. Won’t someone bring some sunshine into this dear fellow’s life?

If you are interested in adopting Voyager, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net