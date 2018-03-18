Gentle beauty: a cat named Nei

The 5-year-old, green-eyed Nei lost his home when family health issues forced his owners to give him up. A remarkably gentle cat, Nei has an alluring nature as soft as his delicately colored coat of dappled gray. His voice is soft as well, and he will answer to his name and make conversation with sweet meows. There is nothing rowdy or rambunctious about the rather petite Nei. He is not into mischief or destruction and is content to stay alone, waiting quietly. Upon your return, Nei will welcome you home, slowly pour himself into your arms, and surely make any day better.

If you are interested in adopting Nei, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net