The true meaning of convenience

Woman #1: Do you wear your pajamas to the convenience store sometimes?

Woman #2: No, why (do you ask)?

Woman #1: It doesn’t matter.

— Jiyugaoka Station, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

