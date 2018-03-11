Bend me, shape me: A dog named Skye

If any of you remember Gumby and his sidekick pony, Pokey, you’ll know that this sweet and lovable pooch would fit right in with the malleable green and orange figures. They stayed in the positions you put them in and so does Skye. Rub her belly and that’s how she’ll stay, belly up. At 10 kilograms, Skye is the perfect size for big-city apartments and for being picked up and carried around, which she absolutely loves! She also gravitates toward gentle children and has the cutest “oh no!” look because of her floppy ears and furrowed-looking brow. Skye is rather timid and a bit afraid of new things, but she’s no pushover. Slow belly rubs and lots of love and affection will have her over the moon crooning, “Any way you want me, long as you love me, it’s all right!”

If you are interested in adopting Skye, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net