Unclear on the concept

Elderly woman #1: Good morning! I missed you at rajio taiso (radio exercise) yesterday.

Elderly woman #2: Was Ms. Fukukawa here?

Elderly woman #1: Yes, but I’m not really sure why she comes.

Elderly woman #2: What do you mean?

Elderly woman #1: I don’t think she likes to exercise. She just stands there with her dog and chats to everyone.

— Komazawa Park, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

