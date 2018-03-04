Jolly good fun: Cheeky kittens Preto and Melas find a family

Brothers Melas (on left) and Preto were first featured here last September. Born as strays in a public garden, the devilishly handsome pair have now found paradise with the Miksche family (from top left, Silke, Tim, Benedikt and Kaspar). The Miksches, originally from Germany, “fell in love” with Melas and Preto at an ARK adoption event. And, the youngsters have lived up to their billing.

“These two really are the most friendly, funny and adorable cats we have ever had,” says Tim. “Not only are they curious, they also love to hunt. So, during the night they chase their toys through the house — their favorite is a plush walrus they love to carry around. But sometimes they also hunt other prey — like candy bars, plugs from the bathroom sink or soap-filled sachets. One morning we found liquid soap all over the house!”

Melas and Preto are lucky to have found such an understanding family, and they show their appreciation.

“Every morning they wait for us to get up,” Tim says. “Thankfully, they wait until they hear our alarm clock. As soon as they hear it, they jump onto our bed and greet us with loud purring.”

Since the two have joined the household, “our days start with two jolly little fellows that put the whole family in a great mood!”

ARK has many more dogs and cats available for adoption. Email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net