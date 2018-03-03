Asking for the moon

Young child (looking up at the night sky): The moon’s beautiful, isn’t it?

Mom: That’s right. Can you see the rabbit (in the moon)?

Young child: I can only see the moon.

— Tamachi, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

