Easter blessings: a calico cat named Mass

This beautiful calico girl came to ARK with her all-black sister on Christmas Day of last year. The former was christened Mass and the latter Kris in commemoration of the day. The two, who turn 5 years old this year, are still at the shelter and in need of a home after the death of their former owner, the only person they had ever known. Mass is small but solid at just under 4 kilograms. She is healthy and easy to get along with. She’s also fine with dogs who are friendly and calm, and with other cats. The same goes for sister Kris. It would be a heart-warming story if both or even one of these gorgeous girls would find a home again. With names like theirs, an Easter theme could also do just fine.

If you are interested in adopting Mass (and Kris), please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net