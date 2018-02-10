Early learner

Mom: Hurry up. We’re going to be late for school.

Young girl: I’m tired.

Mom: Didn’t you sleep well last night?

Young girl: Mom, what are we having for dinner?

Mom: Don’t change the subject!

— Jiyugaoka, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

