Build me up: a dog named Minorca

“I seriously don’t understand why she hasn’t been snapped up. She’s gentle, sweet, loving, gets on with cats, kids, dogs and adults. I can’t fault her. She’s also smart and trainable,” says one ARK staff member who knows the long-legged Minorca. And, yes, she is truly a buttercup, one that came to ARK as a puppy just a little over a year ago. Minorca’s only fault, if you can call it that, is that she’s something of a Houdini. She loves to wriggle out of harnesses and run free! But, she can be thwarted by those in the know. If there’s another thing Minorca is, it’s devoted and loyal. “She wants to be loved and protected and will give her whole self in exchange, with no holds barred.” This is a girl that will never let you down. She’s “one special gift” and she should be adored! She’s waiting for you. Please don’t let her down.

If you are interested in adopting Minorca, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net