An old head on young shoulders

Young girl in stroller: It’s really busy, isn’t it?

Mom: All these people are using the train to commute to work.

Girl: Is it busy every morning?

Mom (sounding forlorn): That’s right, it is.

— Tokyu Toyoko Line, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

