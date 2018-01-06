The old green vs. blue traffic signal debate

Mom: Take my hand, the light is about to turn ao (blue).

Young boy: It’s not.

Mom: What do you mean?

Young boy: It’s going to turn midori (green).

Mom: Hmmm, yeah, but we say ao (blue)

— Shibaura intersection, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

