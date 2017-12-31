Same but different: Kittens Rapida and Debonnaire

These two girls are sisters though they look nothing alike. Rapide (black and white tuxedo) and the gray Debonnaire were born this past August and, after being alerted to a social media notice put up by the person who found them, ARK took them in in October.

The two kittens had very bad colds but have grown healthy and at an astounding rate since. They are as different in personality as they are in looks.

Rapide is incredibly active and does not stop playing except to eat and sleep. She’s curious about everything, bold and adventurous.

Debonnaire is more laid-back and slower than her super-genki sister. She has a lush coat that feels like the softest cashmere.

Though different, or maybe because of it, these girls are bosom buddies. They also are fine with other cats and even dogs! We’re hoping they’ll be welcomed into a new home together.

If you are interested in adopting Rapide and Debonnaire, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net