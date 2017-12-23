Enthusiasm over new year cards comes in many shapes and forms

Customer: Do you have those ¥18 stamps to send New Year’s postcards abroad?

Postal employee (Excitedly): Yes! This year we have taiyaki (fish-shaped cake filled with red bean paste) and odango (mochi dumplings served on a skewer).

Customer: Splendid!

— Hotel New Otani Post Office, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by a Japan Times On Sunday reader

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.