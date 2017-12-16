A day in the life

Woman #1: It’s the anniversary of (musician) John Lennon’s death today.

Woman #2: Oh, I didn’t know you listened to him. What’s your favorite song?

Woman #1: “Norwegian Wood,” because it’s also the name of a (Haruki) Murakami novel.

— Naka-Meguro, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

