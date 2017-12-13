Big red: a cat named Castor

Castor, who was found outside and appeared to be lost, was brought to ARK this past summer. Frightened or just wary, he spent his first few days in the shelter hiding before deciding it was time to meet the world. When he emerged, he was “almost aggressively affectionate.”

Indeed, Castor is a presence to be reckoned with, and not only because he’s a big, solid boy at over 5 kilograms. He’s also big on life and big on communication. He’ll shout out a hello when he sees you, give you head bumps and treat you to the loudest purr you’ve ever heard.

And though he has been known to push other cats out of his way so he can be the first to greet a visitor, he is a sweetheart who gets on well with everybody. Castor is in love with life!

If you are interested in adopting Castor, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net