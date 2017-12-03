A matter of trust: A dog named coif

Coif, just under 4 months of age, came to ARK with a group of 14 puppies rescued from Yamaguchi Prefecture. Dogs who have been abandoned or who escape from whatever situation typically learn to elude the cruel snaring methods used by the local pounds. The dogs become wily and difficult to catch. They are also very intelligent and street smart. Their survival has depended on it and, thus, only the savviest survive. Coif, like the others, is smart and very trainable. He has a “lovely nature,” is not at all aggressive and is willing to please. Although he may be cautious in the beginning, if someone wants to play with him, he is most likely to “throw caution to the wind.” Let that someone be a person he can trust … with his life.

If you are interested in adopting Coif, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net