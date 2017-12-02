Standing out in the crowd

British man (pointing to a 20-something Japanese man standing by himself and staring into his smartphone in the audience at a Massive Attack show): I think that guy might be lost.

— Toyosu, Koto-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

