Views from Americans in Tokyo: Do you agree with the 2nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution?

Christopher Brickey

English teacher, 34

I do not. I think the 2nd Amendment was made a long time ago and needs to be updated because the technology of guns has advanced since then.

Marcia Griffin

Executive, 47 Chattanooga, Tennesee

The 2nd Amendment is important, but I think Americans take it too far. When they talk about assault weapons, people don’t go hunting with them. Looking at the rest of the world, they are not having the problems we are having. We are using guns to kill a lot of people, but the people who are dead had a right to live, too.

David Lautz

Retired builder, 65

Wheaton, Illinois

Well, I am opposed to having any guns in the U.S. — now, anyway. But it is a law of the land, so I would have to follow it. But I wish we could change that law, because I think it’s too dangerous for everybody to have a gun.

Mackenzie Runager

Public relations student, 21 Birmingham, Alabama

There are cases where people who carried guns legally saved people from bad situations, but I’m also very concerned about how bad people can get their hands on guns. Honestly, I don’t know. Guns are dangerous, but I think the primary danger is the people, and sometimes there’s just nothing you can do about that.

Stanley Boots

Lawyer, 49

Richmond, Virginia

Regardless of whether this was about my relatives, my view of the 2nd Amendment is that the Founding Fathers never intended it to be about open ownership of guns, so I believe that regulation of the amendment is necessary, no matter the circumstances.

Jeni Pritchard

Paralegal, 27

Chicago

Citizens should not have weapons in the U.S. Regardless of whether any family member was killed with a gun, I still don’t adhere to it — I don’t believe that Americans should have the right to bear arms. It’s been proven not to work.

