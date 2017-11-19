Caution — cute overload: kittens Sazzles and Tiger

“Bold, gorgeous, happy and healthy” — that’s how these two 11-week-old kittens have been described. Sazzles (right) was found abandoned when her eyes were still unopened, and two days later two more kittens were found. One is Tiger (left) and the two are believed to be siblings.

The two are together in a foster home with children and dogs, and word is the kittens are “growing up totally bulletproof.” The two play “wild, furious chasing games” followed by a good wrestle, which is usually instigated by Sazzles. She’s more cautious than her brother but by no means timid. Tiger is totally fearless. He’ll ride on the back of a dog or shotgun on your shoulder, as will Sazzles.

These kids are ready for a home of their own. Be careful though: Kids, feline or otherwise, can be a handful. Nevertheless, with their antics you are definitely in for some belly laughs.

If you are interested in adopting Sazzles and/or Tiger, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net