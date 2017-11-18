Defensive riding

A man buys a few cans of chuhai at a supermarket.

Cashier: Do you have a points card?

Customer: No, I don’t.

Cashier: Do you plan on riding a bicycle home?

— Tokyu Store Ookayama, Ookayama, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

