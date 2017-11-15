When the snow lay ’round about: A dog named Wenceslas

It’s almost that time of year when carols tell of the Good King Wenceslas. This Wenceslas is a 6-year-old male rescued in the mountains of Yamaguchi Prefecture. There were 33 other dogs, all related, and most of them believed abandoned from early on. ARK was able to rescue most of them, though the pound got some. Wenceslas weighs just under 20 kilograms but looks bigger because of his fluffy white fur. He has been typed as a mix that includes, among others, Akita, chow chow, Japanese spitz, Shiba and Siberian husky. He’s quite an eclectic dog with a fancy name, but ARK staff tend to call him simply Wen-chan. He is one of the more timid ones of those rescued, a group known as “the fluffies,” explains one staff member. “They are just that — perfect fluff balls you just want to snuggle up to.” Wen-chan is still getting used to unfamiliar sounds but is slowly coming around, and he has an adorable habit of giving his paw for absolutely no reason, as if to say: “I want to be your friend, but I just need a little more time. Please be patient with me.”

If you are interested in adopting Wenceslas, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net