Master communicator: a cat named Natsu

Master communicator. The 3-year-old Natsu came to ARK because his previous owners pleaded allergies, the kind that tend to kick in just when a young cat is past the kitten stage. It’s a shame they weren’t able to communicate the situation better, but if anyone is able to articulate himself well, it’s Natsu.

He’s an expert at communication. More specifically, he’s an expert at communicating his needs and desires (basically the same thing) — when it’s time to eat, when he wants attention, when he wants you to pick him up, when he doesn’t.

When Natsu first meets you, he’s likely to either be shy or he’ll bop you with his paw— not an aggressive bop, more of a high-five that also says “I’ve got your respect, right?”

Natsu is a solidly built fellow, weighing in at just under 5 kilograms. He’d be a great companion, for a single person or a couple, or family with older children — really, just about anyone that will listen up when Natsu has something to say.

If you are interested in adopting Natsu, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net