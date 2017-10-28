Typhoon Lan’s Facebook alert a damp squib

American man #1: Did you mark yourself as “Safe” on Facebook after the typhoon?

American man #2: I would have preferred to have marked myself as “Soaked” if that was an option.

— Fukutoshin Line, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.