Witches’ brew: a black cat named Chamomile

It’s that time of year for spooky cats, gruesome ghouls, cackling witches and spine-chilling screams to haunt your nights and your nightmares. But wait, aren’t black cats considered good luck in Japan? Yes, but you can have your trick and your treat as well with this black-as-pitch beauty named Chamomile. She brings it all together in one petite package — mystery and magnetism coupled with a gentle spirit and a name to soothe. Just over a year old, Chamomile came to ARK as a tiny kitten and still waits for a home to haunt. Though she looks like she could ride shotgun on any broomstick, in reality she’d just as soon cuddle up to you for a belly rub. Sweet, affectionate, happy and playful, Chamomile is well-named. Just looking at her is said to have the power to calm your soul. Enchanting? Very. Fall under her spell. You won’t regret it.

If you are interested in adopting Chamomile, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net