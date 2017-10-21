The tale of the pushy patient

Elderly woman: It’s 9:17 and I haven’t been called to see the doctor yet. I’m pretty sure my appointment was 9:15.

Receptionist: We’re very busy this morning, but we’ll try to get a doctor to see you as soon as possible.

Elderly woman: I have another appointment at 10 a.m., so please make sure I’m not late for that.

— Jiyugaoka, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

