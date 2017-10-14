Posting a pair of overalls overseas

Middle-aged customer: I’d like to send a pair of overalls overseas. Do I need a special kind of package?

Post office worker: Are they “special” overalls?

— Kamata Post Office, Kamata-Honcho, Ota-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

