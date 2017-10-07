Corny conundrum

Elderly woman #1: I love eating corn on the cob at the end of summer, but it’s so hard to eat now that I’m older. How do you eat it?

Elderly woman #2: I usually just buy a packet of frozen corn from the supermarket.

— Yokohama, Kanagawa-ken, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.