Wanted: A friend for Panjuro the Chihuahua

Panjuro is a Chihuahua, pint-size but with big, big energy. He has so much energy that it is nearly impossible to believe he’s 11 years old. Sprightly is a word that’s been used for him, but he’s more like a little powerhouse, all solid 6.2 kilograms of him. Attention is his motivation for movement. He goes in search of it … constantly. Panjuro may come across as a grouchy fellow at times, but really all he’s looking for is someone to commandeer, preferably a human. When he finds a generous spirit willing to lavish him with the attention he craves, Panjuro can no longer pretend to be grouchy. Out comes his secret soft side, the side that wants you to allow him to always be by yours. Let Panjuro make you his.

If you are interested in adopting Panjuro, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net