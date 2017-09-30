The name game

Young child: Ask me a question. I want a quiz!

Mom: OK … what’s going to be the name of the new station on the Yamanote Line between Tamachi and Shinagawa?

Young child: That’s too hard.

Mom: It’s a brand new station — how hard can it really be?

— Okusawa, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

