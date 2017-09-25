Garden party: a kitten named Keukenhof

Seven-month-old Keukenhof was born in Tokyo’s Hamarikyu Gardens to a gorgeous mom who was found catching carp in the garden’s pond. She and her four babies were rescued, the mother dubbed Garden and her kittens named after famous gardens around the world. Keukenhof, though he does not take after his mom, is nonetheless a looker, which means dad probably was too. Keukenhof takes his name from a Dutch garden, one of the largest flower gardens in the world, also known as the “Garden of Europe.” Keuk has the cutest bobtail, much like a rabbit’s, which adds an incongruous touch to his overall exotic, tiger-like look. Keukenhof, like the rest of his family, loves people and is totally fearless. He is also laid-back and happy to play by himself, with people or dogs, or with his lovely sister Shalimar. Bring beauty into your life with a Garden baby, or two!

If you are interested in adopting Keukenhof, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net