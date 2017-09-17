Someone for me: a Shiba Inu named Solar

Little Solar is a picture-perfect, diminutive Shiba inu. She weighs in at only 6 kilograms, a perfect size for apartment dwellers. Right now, Solar is feeling a bit tightly wound. It’s no wonder. She found herself suddenly all alone when her owner passed away, and now with a foster parent, she’s getting carted around to adoption events. She’s worried again she’s going to lose another friend. She can’t settle down and waits anxiously for her foster mom to return. Solar needs a person to call her own, a person she can devote herself to and give all those noble Shiba traits — loyalty, bravery, stoicism — to. Not knowing why she has to be around all those other dogs and dreaded cats is making her very unhappy. Solar needs someone to call her own, someone to give her back the happy home she once had.

If you are interested in adopting Solar, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net