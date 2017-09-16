Slaving away in the kitchen

Young child: There’s only two people in the kitchen but they have made all this food for the buffet. They must have worked really hard to prepare all that.

Dad: Don’t worry about it. It’s their job.

Young child: Ah … I guess they do it every day, so they must be used to it.

— Oyamadai, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.