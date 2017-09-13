Mischief makers: kittens named Preto and Melas

If it’s fun and games you like, this is the pair for you. These two boys have been described as “somewhere between puppies and kittens.” They are cute, cuddly and energetic, as all youngsters tend to be, but they also have a mischievous streak usually seen more in puppies. Born in a garden to a homeless mom, the two are now about 4 or 5 months old, living in a foster home and looking for a place to call their own. Preto (left) is the super-bold one. “He plays hard and purrs like a crazy drummer,” says one ARK staffer. Melas displays excellent hunting skills. Give him a toy mouse and “he’ll chase it down, bat it all over the house and then pounce on it like a tiger.” Both kittens look like miniature jungle cats when in the throes of a “hunt,” but pick them up and they melt “into soft balls of happiness.” Don’t delay. Scoop these two up for a guaranteed good time!

If you are interested in adopting Preto and Melas, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net