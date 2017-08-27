Aerodynamic: a Doberman mix named Aero

Three-year-old Aero was found wandering the streets and was taken in. A Doberman mix, Aero is tall and slim and weighs just over 17 kg. It’s an aerodynamic build and — believe it — this dog can run like the wind. He’s “big, shiny and full of life” and incredibly playful and affectionate. If you like the outdoors and an energetic companion, then Aero is the dog for you. He’s a happy dog and sometimes does go over the top in his exuberance, but it’s all in fun with this fun-loving, infinitely lovable dog.

If you are interested in adopting Aero, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net